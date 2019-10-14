1  of  2
Heavy Rain Likely Tuesday, Small Risk of Severe Storms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has beneficial rain on the way with a small chance of isolated strong to severe storms across the Deep South. The brunt of the severe storms will be situated to the northern part of our region but the chance of thunderstorms will remain broad.

Rainfall totals may range from 0.5-3 inches over the next 36 hours. The rain will begin Tuesday morning and will linger around until Wednesday afternoon.

The marginal risk for severe weather is the lowest possible threat. The main weather hazard will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

