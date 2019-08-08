Heat with occasional relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Let’s start with a quick tropical update. The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way through the weekend. However, we aren’t even halfway through the season. NOAA has updated their seasonal forecast and has made some slight tweaks. Now a little more likely we’ll see an above-normal season in terms of storms. It’s important to remember that this forecast includes the entire Atlantic basin and can’t tell us what will happen here. It only takes one storm to make it an active season for us, so always be prepared and ready.

Good evening everyone we are almost to the weekend. We’ll take a 30% chance for lingering showers into the evening, but past midnight that chance is only 10%. For most, it will just be warm and muggy with lows in the middle 70s.

We’re back to the middle 90s again tomorrow with heat index values between 100 and 110 so make sure you and the pets stay cool. There will be some relief as the chance for showers and thunderstorms will be 40%. Our weather will be similar this weekend with a little more rain Saturday, then a little less rain Sunday with even higher heat.

Into the new work-week, it’s more wash, rinse, then repeat.