Heat with a few showers while watching the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our weather for the rest of the week will be very typical for this time of year. That means plenty of heat and humidity.

For tonight we’ll take a small chance for a shower into the evening, but past sundown the chance of any rain goes away. It will be a mild and clear night with lows near 72.

The heat gets cranked up to the lower and middle 90s again tomorrow with mostly dry skies. There will be a few shower and pop-ups around, but the chance one finds you is only 20%.

Wednesday won’t bring many changes, but we’ll get a slight bump in rain coverage to end the week. By the weekend rain coverage will be about 50/50 and temperatures will be very seasonable. Highs near 90, lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: In the tropics, we are tracking three tropical waves. All in the Caribbean or farther east. The only one with a chance of developing is in the northern Caribbean, south of Puerto Rico. This tropical wave has a near 0% chance of developing within the next 2 days and only a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days as it moves towards the Bahama’s. At this point, it’s nothing to worry about, but we’ll continue to keep our eye on it.

