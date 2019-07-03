Heat, with a few afternoon thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast! It is almost the 4th of July!

Today we can expect high heat with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. 30% of us will get a cooling shower or thunderstorm late morning and into the afternoon with a couple being strong – gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tonight after sunset the thunderstorm activity should gradually decrease and we will slip into the mid 70s.

For your 4th of July, it will be more of the same with high heat and a couple of afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms at 30% coverage. Most everyone should be dry for fireworks, but check that radar in the afternoon before heading to your outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s again, so be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

After Independence Day, we will stay in a typical summertime pattern with plenty of heat and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

We continue to have a low rip current risk at the beaches, but always be aware. Learn more by typing in “rip currents” in the search bar on our website! Stay safe!