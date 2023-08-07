Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Another hot week is in store for the News 5 area.

For Monday, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for the whole area from 10 AM until 7 PM. Thermometer temps will reach the upper 90’s with heat index values up to 114 degrees.

Please take all of your heat precautions including drinking lots of water and taking breaks in the air conditioning.

For Tuesday, there is already an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in place for our Mississippi counties, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in Alabama and all of our Northwest Florida for heat index values up to 113 degrees. Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties are under a HEAT ADVISORY for heat index values up to 110 degrees. Both run from 10 AM until 7 PM.

We will likely see more heat alerts issued this week.