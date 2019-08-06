Heat, some relief, repeat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast I hope it’s been a terrific Tuesday. We’ll see a few showers linger this evening, but most of the rain will have faded away by the overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s.

It’s more heat with scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with heat index values just over 100. The chance you get relief from rain will be just under 50/50 at 40% for daytime showers and thunderstorms.

We won’t see many changes to the overall weather pattern as we head towards the end of the week. Thursday will probably be the driest day with a 1 in 3 chance wet weather finds you, but that also means it will be the hottest with most in the mid-90s. By Friday into the weekend rain chances go back to 40% & 50% with lower to middle 90s.

The tropics are quiet and are likely to remain that way through the weekend.