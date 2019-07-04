Heat for the 4th, with little relief

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy 4th of July!!

Today it is all about the heat! Highs will be generally in the lower 90s along the beaches, but mid to upper 90s inland. Heat indices will be in the triple digits for most areas today, so make sure you take all of your heat precautions including taking plenty of breaks in the shade or inside, stay hydrated, and don’t forget to look before you lock! Few will get relief from the heat today with thunderstorm coverage at 20%. However, anywhere could get a pop-up thunderstorm or two, so check the radar before heading out. Because it is so hot and humid, of the thunderstorms that do occur, a couple could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The firework forecast looks great in the lower to mid 80s and only 10% coverage of rain.

The rip current risk at the beach today is low, but keep in mind that a rip current could happen at any time, so stay informed and safe! Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Beyond the 4th, we stay in a summertime pattern with plenty of heat and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July!