Heat continues to creep up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast! Keep the umbrella handy early on as we’ll take a few showers and rumbles into the evening, but as the night goes on rain will fade. By the overnight, it’s partly cloudy skies and lows near 75.

Tomorrow brings plenty of heat with highs in the middle to upper 90s with only a 1 in 3 chance an afternoon thunderstorm finds you. Our weather on the 4th doesn’t bring too many changes which means be ready for heat and watch the radar in the afternoon, but by the evening we should be good to go for fireworks!

Past the 4th it’s more of the same. Plenty of heat with a 1 in 3 chance each day for wet weather.

At the beach the risk of rip currents looks low through Friday. However, there is always a chance for rip currents. Know the risks and what to do if you head to the beach. Just type in rip currents in the search bar on WKRG.COM for more.