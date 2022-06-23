MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The heat continued today with temperatures reaching triple digits in several places across the Gulf Coast. A heat advisory will continue into tomorrow for heat index values reaching 106 to 112 degrees. This dangerous heat can cause heat exhaustion and other illnesses, so it’s important to be drinking plenty of fluids and to take frequent breaks if you plan to be working outside. Temperatures will slightly cool overnight into the upper 70’s with a few clouds sticking around. Tomorrow will bring similar heat conditions with highs reaching triple digits and a few afternoon showers and storms possible with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Relief is in sight, but not before another hot day on Saturday. We will have a small chance of rain with temperatures reaching into the upper-90’s and possibly touching triple digits in portions of the viewing area. A cold front will pass through the area on Sunday increasing our rain chances to 50 percent, and temperatures drop into the mid-90’s for our highs. Rain chances stay widely scattered heading into next week with highs sticking in the mid-90’s.

There is a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next 5 days. This system does not bring any immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but it is something our team will be keeping an eye on over the next several days.