Heat as high as a firework

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Birthday, USA, I hope it’s been a wonderful and safe 4th of July for you. Early on, other than a small 10% chance for a shower, tonight is looking good with partly cloudy skies and lows in the middle 70.

Tomorrow brings more firecracker like heat with highs in the upper 90s, however, the heat index may get above 110 in spots. That means dangerous heat, so take proper precautions to beat the heat. Our skies will give us some relief, only a third of the area gets a shower or thunderstorm.

As we move into the weekend it’s more of the same, just with middle 90s instead of upper 90s.