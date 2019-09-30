Heat and dry skies on repeat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, hopefully it was a good weekend!

We’re starting off this week how we ended last week and this entire month for that matter, with more heat. The day starts quiet and warm, but by the afternoon we’re back to the middle 90s for daytime highs. Rain will be hard to come by once again as the chance today is less than 10%.

The weather we get tonight will be almost identical to previous nights the past couple of weeks. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the lower 70s.

It’s more heat on repeat tomorrow and for the rest of the work-week. Highs each day will reach the lower and middle 90s and rain chances each day will be 10% or less.

The weather rut we’ve been stuck in is thanks to a stubborn area of high pressure. However, by the end of the work-week into the upcoming weekend models have been consistent showing a pattern flip. By the end of the weekend into the new work-week it will likely feel much more like fall. This should help our rain chances increase! Stay tuned!

TROPICAL UPDATE:

In the tropics the only thing that we are tracking is Lorenzo. It will brush the Azores in the next couple of days as it continues northeast. Lorenzo doesn’t pose any threat to the United States. Other than Lorenzo, the tropics are quiet.