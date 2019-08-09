HEAT ADVISORY: Very hot weekend with scattered thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Be prepared for high heat through the weekend. Happy Friday everyone. A heat advisory goes into effect tonight lasting through Monday evening.

During the days’ heat index values will range from 107-112 in most spots, but isolated spots may hit 115+. We won’t see much relief during the nights with lows in the middle to the upper 70s. Remember to beat the heat by taking breaks, finding shade, pack plenty of water, look before you lock, and bring in the pets. At least our skies will help as we’ll continue to get our daily showers and thunderstorms. Overnights will be mostly dry.

We’ll see a little more rain on Saturday than on Sunday. Rain chances go back down to start the work-week, so it will be more heat than rain, but by the middle half of the week each day will be a little wetter.

In the tropics everything is quiet, just how we like it.