Excessive heat warning today, Some afternoon thunder

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be another HOT day. An excessive heat warning lasts through this evening. Heat index values could range from 110°-115° during the peak heating of the afternoon. This will generally be from 11am-3pm. A heat advisory lasts through tomorrow evening. Heat index values could range from 108°-112°. Make sure to take breaks in the shade during outdoor activities and drink plenty of water. Like yesterday, after lunch we will start to see some thunderstorms pop up. This will help with the heat in some spots, but not everyone will get wet. Rain coverage will be near 50% this afternoon.

Tomorrow our rain coverage will climb to 70%. After a dry commute, thunderstorms will last through much of the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be strong tomorrow with damaging winds. A marginal risk for severe weather covers almost all of the News 5 area. We remain mostly wet on Thursday. This will help the heat. Friday through the weekend highs hold near average in the low 90s. Afternoon rain coverage will be near 40%.

The tropics are projected to remain quiet over the next 5 days