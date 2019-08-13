Heat Advisory thru Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – TOO HOT !!!! …it felt like 118 at Brookley Airport in downtown Mobile at 1PM this afternoon. With only a handful of showers and thunderstorms around there was little to keep many areas from going over 110 for a heat index during the afternoon . The same weather is expected tomorrow with heat indexes expected in the 108-112 range again with isolated spots reaching 115. A heat advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service again for tomorrow. We may have a few more showers and thunderstorms tomorrow to help with the heat. We will raise the chance of showers and thunderstorms to 50% for Tuesday.



Good news is on the way for Wednesday as it looks like a cold front will push close to the area and set off numerous showers and thunderstorms and hopefully cool us down. The front should drift by on Thursday and with it heat indexes should stay below 100 and the highs will only reach into the lower 90’s. Temps stay near normal into the weekend with a decent chances of afternoon showers.

The tropics remain quiet with no tropical cyclone formation expected over the next 5 days.