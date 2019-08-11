Heat Advisory thru Tuesday; Heat Index 108 – 112

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Afternoon showers saved us from extreme heat indexes today but we still saw numerous areas reach heat indexs from 100-105 before the rains began. Some rains were a bit heavy with scattered reports of rainfall amounts in the 1-3 inch range. We expect a little less rain tomorrow and Tuesday and air temps will be a little higher. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Monday and Tuesday with heat indexes reaching 108-112 each day. Same pattern where we see that maximum heat between 11-3 and then showers and thunderstorms provide clouds and cooling rains for the afternoon.
Wednesday a cold front will be close enough for extended rain coverage and cooler temps and then it passes by Thursday reinforcing a little “cooler” and drier weather. Highs near 90 thru the latter half of the week and weekend.
The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone formation thru the next 5 days.