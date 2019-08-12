Heat Advisory through Tuesday evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be HOT. A heat advisory lasts through tomorrow evening. Heat index values could range from 108°-112° during the peak heating of the afternoon. This will generally be from 11am-3pm. After lunch, we will start to see some thunderstorms pop up. This will help with the heat in some spots, but not everyone will get wet. Rain coverage will be near 40% this afternoon. By tomorrow morning, low fall into the middle and upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today. The afternoon will be hot with scattered thunderstorms beginning after lunch. Rain coverage will be near 50%. Wednesday morning our rain coverage will climb to 70%. You could be dodging rain on your way to work and school. Rain will last through much of the day. A few thunderstorms could be strong on Wednesday with damaging winds. A marginal risk for severe weather covers almost all of the News 5 area. We remain mostly wet on Thursday. This will help the heat. Friday through the weekend highs hold near average in the low 90s. Afternoon rain coverage will be near 50%.

The tropics are projected to remain quiet over the next 5 days.