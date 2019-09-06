Heat advisory this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High heat this weekend. Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Tonight will be dry and warm as skies will be clear and lows will be near 73. Tomorrow highs are back in the upper 90s, but with higher humidity, heat index values will get close to 110. There’s a heat advisory that goes into effect at lunch tomorrow and will last through Sunday. If you plan on being outside for a while take precautions to beat the heat and bring in the pets. Skies will be filled with sunshine tomorrow, but we’ll introduce a small 20% chance on Sunday. Into the work-week it’s more heat and low rain chances.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Dorian is still a hurricane but is moving away from the east coast of the US. There are tropical storm warnings in New England, but Dorian will not make a landfall there. It may make a landfall in Nova Scotia Canada this weekend, but past this weekend it moves north into the northern Atlantic and will finally be gone.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is plenty of activity, but there are no foreseeable threats here. There only named storm is Gabrielle and it may become a hurricane. However, it will move northwest into the central Atlantic and will be a fish storm. The disturbance just east of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of developing and is not a threat to land. The disturbance that just came off the coast of Africa has a high chance of developing, but if it were to do so, it would be a long while before it got close to any land. There is plenty of time to watch this one and is not a concern at the moment. The next name on the list is Humberto.