Heat Advisory, Some strong thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be hot, but not quite as hot as yesterday. This is thanks to more thunderstorms through the afternoon. A heat advisory lasts through this evening. Heat index values could range from 108°-112°. This will mainly be in the later morning and early afternoon before thunderstorms develop across the area. Coverage of storms will be near 70%. A marginal risk for severe weather covers the entire area today. This means a few severe storms are possible. The biggest threat today is for damaging winds.

We will be a little less than half wet on Thursday. Drier air will start to move in and this will help the heat. Friday through the weekend highs hold near average in the low 90s with only a 20% risk of a thunderstorm. This weekend highs hold in the low 90s with afternoon rain coverage near or below 40%.

The tropics are projected to remain quiet over the next 5 days.