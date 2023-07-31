Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are back to the heat!

Thermometer high temps will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s this afternoon. When you factor in that humidity, heat index values will reach 105°-110° this afternoon. There is a HEAT ADVISORY in place for most of our area from 11 AM until 7 PM. Humidity will be lower in our northern counties, so heat index values in those areas will stick between 100° and 105°.

Tuesday brings a similar forecast with highs in the mid-to-upper 90’s and heat index values well into the triple digits. Rain chances increase Wednesday to near 30% to 40%. This will help drop temps a little bit, but we will still stay above average through the week with more heat advisories likely.