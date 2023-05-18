GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Hangout Music Fest kicks off Friday, and Gulf Shores and surrounding beaches are expected to fill up with thousands of people anxious to hear their favorite artists. Here is what you can expect for the forecast at the coast!

For Friday, some say the rain can’t stop for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but you’ll see on the otherside that it should be a pleasant day. Only a few isolated showers and storms are possible, and temperatures will push into the low- to mid-80’s.

Paramore fans! The afternoon showers and storms may seem like misery business, but that’s what you get during the summertime on the Gulf Coast. There is a 20 percent chance that rain finds you, and temperatures will be in the 80’s.

More of the same conditions will be in place for Calvin Harris on Sunday. This is what you came for, right? There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and storms with a high of 83 degrees.

The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 out of 5 risk in place for Saturday, so a couple strong storms with gusty winds are possible. Be sure to keep an eye on radar throughout the weekend!

Safe travels, and enjoy the weekend on the Gulf Coast!