Halloween BOOcast!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy (almost) Halloween Gulf Coast!

Here is a closer look at your trick-or-treat forecast! I know many parents and kiddos are worried about the rain in the forecast for Halloween night.

First off, we are looking at several different models for rain coverage because one model is never always correct. The first model that I show in the video has the rain clearing out by around 6 pm just in time for prime-time trick-or-treating. The second model shows more widespread rain clearing out a little slower. I tend to lean more towards the first one, and am optimistic about the rain clearing out just in time given what the models are showing now. Also keep in mind that this front is moving west to east, so western regions will clear earlier than eastern areas. This can/will change, so we will definitely keep you updated as we get closer.

The other half of the equation is the temperatures! This cold front is the most potent and strongest of the season so far. To give you an idea: the lows for tomorrow night are forecast to be in the 70’s, but dropping to the low 40’s Thursday night. As the front pushes through (west to east), the temperature will drop fast, so have a good jacket on hand for you and your little ones!

Again, this is subject to change as we get more model runs in, so we will keep the video/article up to date!