Gulf Shores preparing for tropical weather impacts once again

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Gulf Shores is bracing for another potential impact from a tropical system later this week.

“If we get significant rainfall, if we get some of the low lying flooded areas we want to make sure that the ditch system and the waterways that we have here are clear of debris,” said Grant Brown.

Crews shifted their focus on Monday, concentrating efforts to remove as much debris as possible from ditches. Crews have already removed an estimated 500,000 cubic yards of debris over the last few weeks from what Hurricane Sally left behind. This week officials are asking residents to stop placing debris by the road.

“Even when we get storm surges and high tide we get flooding localized anyway, but now with a tropical storm or weak hurricane coming at us it’s going to push additional water up and there’s no place for the water to go,” said Brown.

While Gulf Shores may not be dealing with a direct landfall, officials are still urging residents to move vehicles to higher ground and to prepare for what could come our way. It’s a much different threat potential than Hurricane Sally, but any tropical weather deserves full attention.

“Sally’s just a little over a month in our rears and so we kind of know what can happen so take that as a learning experience and be sure to protect yourself, your property and your families,” he added.

