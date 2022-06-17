GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Federal, state and local agencies will join local businesses that offer storm products and services for a free event in Gulf Shores to help people prepare now that the 2022 hurricane season is here. WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team will also be there to help you get ready ahead of tropical weather.

Gulf Shores’ annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center on 2nd Street in Gulf Shores.

“A vital part of being prepared is understanding what resources are available,” said Gulf Shores Emergency Management Coordinator Brandan Franklin. “This event is set up to provide a one-stop-shop to learn helpful tips and be introduced to the many products and services available to help protect families and their property.”

Vendors at the Gulf Shores Hurricane Preparedness Expo:

Baldwin EMC, Folkers Windows

Island Enclosures, Riviera Utilities

Paris Ace Hardware, Disaster Smart

Gulf Shores Utilities

Alabama Small Business Development Center

American Red Cross, Crowder Gulf

Be at the expo by noon to see WKRG News 5’s Ed Bloodsworth and John Nodar present.