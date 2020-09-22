Gulf Shores Police keep visitors away while cleanup continues

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores was one of the first areas in Baldwin County to feel Hurricane Sally’s impact. The storm made landfall just before 5 a.m. last Wednesday morning.

“We’re just trying to make the best of it as we can. We’re just lucky we didn’t have one fall in the middle of the house and hurt somebody,” said Preston McVay who’s still cleaning up his property in Elberta.

Gulf Shores Police are still conducting checkpoints to make sure only those when re-entry passes are allowed onto the island. Curfews are also still in effect to keep traveling down to a minimum.

“I think we did probably interrupt a car burglary in progress, but so far so good on anything more widespread,” said Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police.

So far it’s been relatively quiet in the coastal city following Hurricane Sally. However, a lot of residents are still in the dark and waiting for power to be restored.

“The night shift did report certainly seeing some people moving around. They didn’t catch any looting in progress,” Woodruff added.

To be safe, police are making sure visitors stay off the island until further notice. The added foot traffic and extra vehicles would make patrols more difficult.

So, if you’re not working in Gulf Shores and currently don’t own property in the city it’ll be a little while longer before you’re allowed back.

“If they’re not doing that or don’t belong frankly we don’t want them down here,” he said.

The curfew and checkpoints are expected to last at least through the end of the week.

