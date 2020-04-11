Gov. Ivey issues statement regarding Alabama’s potential severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey sent out a response Saturday in relation to Alabama’s potential severe weather.
“Unfortunately, Alabama is far too familiar with the unpredictability of severe weather. Our state stands prepared and ready to face whatever Mother Nature brings, even amidst a health pandemic. Both the National Weather Service and the State Public Health Department remind Alabamians that the use of shelters and other resources take precedent, should the need arise. The safety and protection of Alabama lives is paramount. Be sure to tune in to your trusted weather source, and stay weather aware throughout this holiday weekend.”Governor Kay Ivey
