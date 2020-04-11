Gov. Ivey issues statement regarding Alabama’s potential severe weather

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG)-Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE tomorrow as a strong system is expected to move across the Southeast tomorrow.

This morning we are waking up to cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. For Today, it is going to be rather pleasant with drier, mostly sunny conditions. Our temperatures this afternoon will stay in the mid-70s. As we head into the evening there is a 20% chance of showers with building clouds and humidity.