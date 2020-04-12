Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency due to severe weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to the expectation of severe weather in Alabama Sunday, Governor Ivey has issued a State of Emergency.

“On this Easter Sunday, Alabama faces the potential for inclement weather, and we want all Alabama families to be prepared for whatever comes our way. Any provision of the COVID-19 orders is suspended to the extent that its application or enforcement would endanger any person affected by tonight’s severe weather. Shelters and community safe rooms should remain open and accessible to all individuals seeking refuge from this severe weather, while implementing reasonable practices and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those seeking shelter. My fellow Alabamians, stay vigilant, and stay safe this Easter Sunday.”

Gov. Kay Ivey

The proclamation is below:

2020-04-12-SOE-TornadoesDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories