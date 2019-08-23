Good Rain Chances and Some Tropical Activity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Typical Summer weather today with maybe just a touch better rain chances in the western part of our viewing area. Showers and thunderstorms have already started forming this morning in the Gulf and look to be concentrated a little more to the west in response to a mid level system in the western Gulf. We expect showers and thunderstorms to march northward during the day and you chance of getting rain in any one spot is about 50%. Storms will be slow movers today so watch out for some minor flooding if you get caught in one. With the added cloud cover we expect highs be near the 90 degree mark with a few areas have in a heat index over 100 briefly today.

Our weather remains much the same through he extended with a decent chance of rain each day starting on the coast and rolling inland by afternoon. Highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70’s. Models suggest a frontal boundary may move past us in the middle of next week possibly lowering our rain chances by next Thursday.

Tropical storm Chantal in the northern Atlantic was downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate over the weekend.

An area of disturbed weather approaching the east coast of Florida now has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days. If it were to obtain tropical storm strength the name would be Dorian. It is expected to continue to move north skirting the eastern seaboard