MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When severe weather hits, a NOAA weather radio will always be there to give you instant alerts. Now that we are in hurricane season, it’s more important than ever to have the latest information as storms move through the Gulf Coast.

WKRG News 5 is partnering with Greer’s Ace Hardware to help you get a NOAA weather radio.

Where to get a NOAA weather radio