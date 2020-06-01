Get Prepared for the Season with the 2020 News 5 Hurricane Resource Guide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2020 News 5 Hurricane Resource Guide is now available for download.

This year’s guide contains updated information on setting up your disaster supplies, a new hurricane tracking map, and a look back Hurricane Katrina 15 years later. You’ll find a complete list of storm names and a look back in history at the major hurricanes that have come ashore on the Gulf Coast.

This year’s guide includes a special message from Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth about what to expect this season and important details to keep in mind.

Also, be sure to download the all new First Alert Storm Team Weather App. It includes a new layout with customization features for your needs. Be sure to stay with the First Alert Storm Team throughout the Hurricane Season.

Download the Hurricane Resource Guide to your computer by clicking here.

