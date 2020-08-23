George County School District closed Monday due to potential severe weather

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County School District announced it will be closed Monday due to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Read the full statement below:

“Due to the potential for severe weather, the George County School District will be closed Monday, August 24 for all students and staff. All extracurricular activities will also be cancelled for Monday, August 24. Please be mindful that additional announcements may be made later in the week regarding the status of schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

