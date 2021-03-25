GALLERY: Homes, roads damaged across Central Alabama during severe weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Large rotation in Highland Lakes (CBS 42)

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

LIVE RADAR

Radar

Today's Forecast

Download the WKRG News 5 Weather APP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather that swept through Central Alabama Thursday left a trail of splintered trees, impassable roads, and damaged homes.

Much of the damaged area is in Shelby County and surrounding communities, including homes and roads in Pelham, Eagle Point, Indian Springs, and Vestavia Hills.

See the full gallery of the damage below:

  • Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann
  • Vestavia Park, courtesy of Bianca Harris
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin
  • Vestavia Park, courtesy of Bianca Harris
  • Highland Lakes, courtesy of Art Franklin
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of @mcworld1
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of @mcworld1
  • Eagle Point, courtesy of @mcworld1
  • Argyle Road, courtesy of @CharlieDR
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs
  • Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs
  • Shelby County, courtesy of Jeff Wittman
  • Shelby County, courtesy of Jeff Wittman
  • Shelby County, courtesy of Jeff Wittman
  • Pelham, courtesy of Katherine Mozzone
  • Pelham, courtesy of Katherine Mozzone
  • Pelham, courtesy of Katherine Mozzone
  • Pelham, courtesy of Simone Eli
  • West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid
  • West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid
  • West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid
  • West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid

This story will be updated. Have a photo or video you can safely share? Send it CBS 42 by emailing webstaff@cbs42.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories