GALLERY: Homes, roads damaged across Central Alabama during severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather that swept through Central Alabama Thursday left a trail of splintered trees, impassable roads, and damaged homes.

Much of the damaged area is in Shelby County and surrounding communities, including homes and roads in Pelham, Eagle Point, Indian Springs, and Vestavia Hills.

See the full gallery of the damage below:

Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Indian Springs, courtesy of Derek Gann

Vestavia Park, courtesy of Bianca Harris

Eagle Point, courtesy of Kelli McLaughlin

Vestavia Park, courtesy of Bianca Harris

Highland Lakes, courtesy of Art Franklin



Eagle Point, courtesy of @mcworld1

Eagle Point, courtesy of @mcworld1

Eagle Point, courtesy of @mcworld1

Argyle Road, courtesy of @CharlieDR

Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs

Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs

Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs

Indian Springs, courtesy of Will Skaggs

Shelby County, courtesy of Jeff Wittman

Shelby County, courtesy of Jeff Wittman

Shelby County, courtesy of Jeff Wittman

Pelham, courtesy of Katherine Mozzone

Pelham, courtesy of Katherine Mozzone

Pelham, courtesy of Katherine Mozzone

Pelham, courtesy of Simone Eli

West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid

West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid

West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid

West Blockton, courtesy of Tim Reid

This story will be updated. Have a photo or video you can safely share? Send it CBS 42 by emailing webstaff@cbs42.com.