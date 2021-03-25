GALLERY: Homes, roads damaged across Central Alabama during severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather that swept through Central Alabama Thursday left a trail of splintered trees, impassable roads, and damaged homes.
Much of the damaged area is in Shelby County and surrounding communities, including homes and roads in Pelham, Eagle Point, Indian Springs, and Vestavia Hills.
See the full gallery of the damage below:
