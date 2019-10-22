Future meteorologists at the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Meteorologist Caroline Carithers had the pleasure of reading to and teaching the pre-K students at the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club about weather .

Today’s topic was the 30/30 Rule which says:

‘Go inside when you hear thunder within 30 seconds of a lightning flash…wait at least 30 minutes after you hear thunder before going back outside.’

Most of these students are four years old and even have a ‘weather reporter’ job in their classroom! The weather reporter turns the weather wheel to the word that best describes the weather for that day and then picks out the best clothes for people to wear.

Check out the video to hear some of the students talk about what they learned and what they love about weather!