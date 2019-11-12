Freezing Temperatures Tonight, Cooler-than-Normal Pattern Persists

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The coldest air so far this season for the Gulf Coast will settle into the region overnight giving us our first freeze.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire News 5 viewing area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will cool quickly through the overnight period. Winds will tend to lighten up through the night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will range from the middle 20s inland to around freezing at the coast. Temperatures will stay well below average through Wednesday despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the lower 50s.

Clouds will increase into Thursday ahead of another weak front. A few showers will be possible with highs climbing into the middle 50s. Cooler-than-average weather will stick around through the weekend as highs eventually return into the 60s.