MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – As of Wednesday Afternoon a freeze watch has been issued for Northwest Florida, along with portions of Baldwin and Mobile Counties excluding coastal areas. This will start late Thursday night and continue until 7:00 AM Friday morning. These areas could see some sub-freezing near or below 32°. This will pose a threat to crops and other sensitive vegetation along with outdoor pipes.

All locations to the north of the watch area will also likely see temperatures drop below freezing, but these areas have already seen a widespread freeze earlier this season.

Some tips to follow include bringing those sensitive plants inside along with your pets, covering up outdoor plumbing, and making sure proper heating systems are working.

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest.