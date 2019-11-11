FREEZE WATCH in effect for tomorrow night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a FREEZE WATCH for tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. A freeze watch means freezing temperatures are possible, but this will likely be upgraded to a warning by tomorrow as it’s likely we’ll have our first freeze tomorrow night. Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will head for the lower 20s farther inland and at the coast, temperatures will be near 30.

The cold front that will be bringing us these temperatures arrives overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. This will bring us some rain so it may be a bit soggy for the morning commute tomorrow, but we’ll be dry by mid-morning.

Our high temperature likely occurs before daybreak tomorrow and temperatures will just be getting cold during the day. At midnight most will either be in the 60s or 70s, but by 7 am most will be in the 40s at the coast and 30s farther inland!

It will be cold tomorrow. Temperatures may only rebound to the lower 40s and wind chills will remain in the 30s as gusts may reach to 25-30 mph.

Make sure you remember the 5 p’s of cold-weather safety. Keep people warm by dressing in layers and hats, bring in pets, if it’s too cold for you, then it’s too cold for them, bring in any sensitive plants, if it’s a hard freeze, remember the pipes, and as always, practice proper fire safety. Make sure any item is about 3 feet away from a space heater.

By Wednesday afternoon temperatures will begin to moderate and the winds will die down. We are still looking at highs only in the lower to middle 50s. At least there will be sunshine.

For the rest of the week, we stay cool with below-average temperatures, but each day should be a little warmer than the last.