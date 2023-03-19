MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The first day of spring is Monday, and we are starting this spring with FRIGID conditions across the Gulf Coast.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 10p on Sunday until 10a on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the low-30s along and south of I-10, and we will drop into the 20s for many of our northern spots.

With the wind chill factor, some spots could feel like the low-20s by early Monday morning.

Remember to practice those 5 P’s of cold weather safety: Protect your plants, people, pets, pipes, and with dry conditions expected for much of the first half of the next week, it will be very important to also practice fire safety.

Fortunately, we will have a warming trend with our temperatures through the end of this week.