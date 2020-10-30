Free tarps available Friday for Thomasville residents
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated:
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville is handing out free tarps Friday starting at 8 a.m. The tarps are for residents in the city who have roof damage caused by Hurricane Zeta.
Zeta tore through Clarke County Wednesday night leaving a lot of homes and businesses damaged.
The tarps are available on a first come first serve basis at the civic center. You must present a valid ID.
LATEST STORIES
- Baldwin County home destroyed after generator catches fire
- Free tarps available Friday for Thomasville residents
- Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV
- Playing through! Nearly 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course
- Colorado man denied lottery winnings after missing deadline by 3 days