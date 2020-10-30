Free tarps available Friday for Thomasville residents

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Thomasville is handing out free tarps Friday starting at 8 a.m. The tarps are for residents in the city who have roof damage caused by Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta tore through Clarke County Wednesday night leaving a lot of homes and businesses damaged.

The tarps are available on a first come first serve basis at the civic center. You must present a valid ID.

