Foggy Start, unsettled trend begins

Mobile Ala. (WKRG)- A much quieter Sunday ahead! We have an unsettled and warming trend for this upcoming week.

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning and are still very humid out. There is a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m this morning with low visibility. Our atmosphere only cooled down by a few degrees from this cold front. Our highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A warm front is going to lift north through our area this afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Once that warm front passes this afternoon it will stall out north of us and we will be stuck in an unsettled, wet trend for the rest of the week. We will have a southerly flow that will lift moisture from the gulf to our area will chances of scattered showers throughout the work week.

That front will also bring a warming trend and we will be well above average with temperatures in the mid 70s starting Tuesday. It is going to be a humid, wet week ahead!