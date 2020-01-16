Dense Fog Advisory, another warm afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have another foggy start to our day with a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 am this morning. Visibility is 1/4th mile or less so make sure to take it slow on the roads this morning.

By lunchtime the fog should be clearing and turning into mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon we will be in the mid-70s with a 30% chance of a stray shower. A cold front is going to pass this afternoon relieving us a little with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow. We are on a 10 day stretch of above average temperatures with the average high being 61 degrees.

Tomorrow the rain chances will only be around 20%. On Saturday we have another cold front that is going to pass through our area with increased rain chances at around 60%. It will be an uncomfortable day with temperatures in the low 70s with a very saturated environment.

That front is going to leave behind cold temperatures! On Sunday we should be partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees and a low chance of rain. The rain chances diminish on Monday with a high of 51! It only gets colder on Tuesday with a low of 28 and a high of 47!