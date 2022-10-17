MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking BIG changes coming over the next few days. Let’s break it down.

MONDAY

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am for decreased visibilities this morning. Be careful on that commute! A cold front will also trek through our area today bringing a few showers but most will stay dry. It will also bring MUCH cooler and MUCH drier air.

TUESDAY

Behind the front, most will wake up in the 40’s Tuesday morning with highs in the low-to-mid 60’s. Much drier air will also filter in with very with conditions expected. This means a Fire Weather Watch is in place for Mobile and Baldwin counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties from 11 am until 7 pm Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

The cold air will really settle in by midweek with most waking up to 30’s Wednesday and Thursday mornings with highs only in the mid-60’s. There is a Freeze Watch in place for most (except the immediate coastline) Wednesday morning until 8 am.

REST OF THE WEEK

Starting Thursday, we will see temperatures gradually warm to the mid 70’s with lows in the 40’s and 50’s by the end of the week. No rain chance after today through next weekend.