Floodwaters surround homes in northern Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Parts of Baldwin County along the Tensaw River are dealing with rising water as floodwaters continue to flow south.

News 5 reported the higher rivers and flooding over the weekend, but the rivers continue to rise in the Crossroads community of Baldwin County.

“It doesn’t scare me as far as the homes because the homes are lifted. The road getting in and out is another story,” said Cynthia Spikings who lives near Hurricane Landing.

A gated community, Tensaw Island, has no access at this point unless you own a boat. There are dozens of homes on the private island. One homeowner says this is the worst flooding he’s seen in 16 years, aside from effects due to a hurricane.