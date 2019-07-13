Flooding concerns in the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell talked about the significant amount of rain the city is expecting from Tropical Storm Barry. Conditions this morning are deteriorating as the slow-moving rainmaker makes its way to the Louisiana coast.

Streets are completely flooded and people who haven’t evacuated have been spotted kayaking in the streets.

Right now, the area is under a tropical storm warning.

The latest report from the National Weather Service predicts that Barry will make landfall as a hurricane in the next six to 12 hours. The storm is only moving at three miles per hour.

We continue to monitor the situation.