Flooding and landslides kill at least 11 people in Brazil

MINAS GERAIS, Brazil (CBS Newspath) – Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil on Saturday, killing at least 11 people, according to authorities.

Two people died on Saturday in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state in the southeast of the country, civil defense officials said.

A total of 11 have died in the state since Friday, they said.



More rain is expected in Minas Gerais as well as other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

The video shown above shows aerial as well as ground views of the scene including rescuers working at the landslide location, emergency vehicles, citizens watching rescuers work, flooding rivers and streets, and debris from landslides.

LATEST STORIES