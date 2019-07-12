Flooding a big concern in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) – Flooding is expected to be a major concern in New Orleans later today and into Saturday as Tropical Storm Barry continues to take aim at Louisiana. So far this morning there have been no reports of any major flooding in the area. It’s been cloudy, with a few light rain showers at times, but conditions are expected to worsen as Friday progresses.

News 5’s Blake Brown and Chief Photographer Jason Garcia are following the storm for us in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. They’ll have the latest on conditions later today on News 5.