Flooded roads still an issue on Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Fort Morgan was hit with wind and rain Sunday as Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on the Louisiana coast.

High surf and heavy rain caused roads to flood and kept Gulf waters closed as double red flags continue to fly at nearby beaches.

“I’ve never seen waves like that in my life. They were enormous, crashing everywhere. You definitely couldn’t get in,” said Tanner Zeppuhar.

In some spots at least a foot of water covered the roads and covered slabs under homes on stilts. Fort Morgan road was essentially down to one lane in places as drivers worked to avoid the standing water.

“It was getting high. The rain didn’t stop,” Zeppuhar added.

These low lying areas are known to flood during tropical weather, but the wind was something not everyone was ready for.

“The wind was really the worst part. Our chairs and stuff upstairs blew over,” said Colin Dickerson.

Crews worked Monday to remove sand from nearby streets. The sun peaked through the clouds at times, but the wind gusts remained strong and the Gulf of Mexico continued to churn.

