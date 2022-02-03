MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flash flooding is the number one weather-related killer in the United States. Whenever you are under a threat of flooding, it must be taken seriously. We’ve seen plenty of rain over the past few days with more on the way overnight. The flooding threat will continue throughout Friday morning. There are certain conditions that need to be in place for flooding to occur.

The three main elements are soil conditions, Intensity and duration. We’ve seen consistent showers since early Tuesday morning which has caused our soil to be saturated and prone to flooding. The soil is already saturated and there is nowhere else for the rainfall to go besides our flooding systems. When our flooding systems get overwhelmed, they start to flood in the streets. If we see heavy rain in a short amount of time, it could cause dangerous flash flooding.

Six inches of flash flooding can cause a person to be swept away. An estimated 12 inches of rain could sweep away a car or SUV and 18 inches of rain can sweep away large structures. This can all happen very quickly and you must act quickly if caught in a Flash Flood.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, make sure to turn around and seek higher ground. Try to find flotation devices or something you can hold onto if there is no escaping. Most importantly, stay calm!

There are certain areas along the Gulf Coast that are prone to flooding. Flooding typically occurs in low-lying areas or areas that are close to waterways. Along the Gulf Coast these areas typically are Mid-town Mobile, Saraland, Dauphin Island and Gulf Shores.