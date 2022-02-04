MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Major flooding Thursday night stranded motorists and washed out roads in Monroe County and Conecuh County. The strong storms that produced the heavy rain have since moved out of the area, but there were still problems on the roads Friday.

Video from Bookers Mill Road in Evergreen shows a large portion of the road washed out. An entire lane was washed away as heavy rains sent water rushing through the area. A resident living nearby says the road has washed out before and it took crews about 3 months to make the needed repairs.

In Monroe County, water quickly poured into a home in Frisco city. Viewer video shows water surrounding furniture inside. That was a similar sight across rural communities in Monroe County as nearly 8 inches of rain fell quickly.

Excel-Frisco Highway was closed for hours, but it has since reopened. That’s the connecting road between Frisco City and Excel. Most of the water that came over the road has since receded.

Coastal Alabama Community College in Monroeville, the Monroeville Fire Department, several businesses, homes and cars were flooded as a result of Thursday’s storms. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.