Five tropical disturbances currently out in the Atlantic, one of which is in the Gulf

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) – We have five “Invest” disturbances out within the Gulf and the Atlantic. We call them Invests because we are “investigating” them as they all have the potential to turn into a tropical storm.

Invest 1, or potentially Tropical Storm Nicholas currently over the Gulf of Campeche has a 90% chance of tropical development within the next two days. Most of the models point this storm toward the Mexico and Texas region. This potential storm will bring atmospheric moisture into our area, but as of now not a significant threat to our area.

We have another disturbance over the Bermuda in the Atlantic. Invest 5 has a 50% chance of tropical development over the next five days. We are watching this system very closely and will keep you updated. It is currently not a threat to the United States.





We have three more disturbances out in the Eastern Atlantic, one of which is off the coast of Portugal with a 20% chance of tropical development over the next two days. The last two disturbances are two sister disturbances off the coast of Africa. The southern most disturbance has a 60% chance of tropical development and the northern most disturbance has a 30% over the next five days. Neither of these disturbances are currently a threat to the United States.