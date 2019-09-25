Fire Alert for Alabama; High heat and low rain chances continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The entire state of Alabama is now under a Fire Alert. Any fire that begins will have the potential to rapidly grow out of control due to drought conditions. It is illegal to burn without a permit. More information can be found below.

http://www.forestry.alabama.gov/Pages/Informational/News.aspx?Article=A0012

Fire Alert

Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast, it’s all downhill to the weekend from here. Once again, the day starts quiet and warm, but it will get hot fast. By the afternoon most will be in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances continue to be low, only 20% with the best chance being north of I-10.

We may see a shower or two linger into the evening, however, it will be a mostly quiet night. Lows will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Don’t expect many changes tomorrow. The only differences won’t be positive. It will be about a degree warmer and rain chances will be slightly lower at 10%. As we head towards the weekend it’s more-so lower to middle 90s while keeping a 10% chance for showers.

Thanks to a persistent high pressure the weather we get today and this weekend keeps rolling along into the new week. If you’re wanting fall temperatures models are hinting it could happen at the end of next week, but it’s not a guarantee. Stay tuned.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The tropics to no surprise remain active. There are still three named storms and a disturbance.

Lorenzo is now a hurricane as it continues to move into the central Atlantic. Lorenzo is forecast to become a very powerful hurricane, but it will take a turn towards the north and will stay out to sea. It’s not a threat to land.

Jerry is a post-tropical cyclone. It will bring some rain and gusty winds to Bermuda, but it will soon be long gone.

Karen is the storm we are watching with the most interest. This is because of the uncertainty in the long-range forecast. Karen is forecast to continue north before slowing down. There are three scenarios we are watching for with Karen. There’s a chance it just continues north, it could move north then move west or loop around and then head west, or as it moves west after going north it may fade away. Right now, most global forecast models show the latter scenario happening. It’s not a threat to the United States at the moment, but we’ll continue to watch.

The disturbance in the southern Gulf will continue heading towards Mexico and has a low chance of developing. It’s not coming here.

None of these storms are currently pointed at us so there are no foreseeable threats.