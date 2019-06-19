Few thunderstorms and plenty of heat

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s typical summertime along the Gulf Coast. For tonight, keep the umbrella handy if you’re going to be out early, however, as the night goes on any rain will begin to fade. By the overnight it’s just a 10% chance for a stray shower or two. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

We may see another round of thunderstorms before daybreak tomorrow, but as they approach they will likely be weakening. A storm may bring strong winds, but the risk of any severe weather is low.

Tomorrow won’t bring many changes. Highs will be in the lower 90 and about a third of the area will get relief from the heat from a shower or pop-up thunderstorm. If you don’t get rain, heat indices will be near 100.

As we turn towards the weekend highs will reach the middle 90s and rain chances will be 20% or less!

If you’re heading to the beach the next couple of days, be aware red flags will be flying at the beach meaning there is a high risk for rip currents.